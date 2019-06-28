Hot weather: Sunny scenes ahead of weekend's heatwave
These sunny scenes show England warming up for the weekend that could bring the hottest day of the year so far.
Heat and humidity continue to climb as the breeze lowers, meaning Friday's highs of around 28C (82.4F) could feel more like 31C (87.8).
London and the east of England could bask in highs of 34C (93.2F) on Saturday, according to the Met Office.
That would beat 2019's current record of 28.8C (84F), which was set in Weybourne in Norfolk on June 2.
And it would not be far off the highest-ever temperature on record for June, which was 35.6C (96F) in 1976.
Police have warned people not to play near or swim in rivers, lakes and reservoirs during the hot weather after a 12-year-old girl drowned in a river in Bury.
Two men who were pulled from the sea off Torquay, Devon, have also died.