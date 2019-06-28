Lost snake spends three weeks under car bonnet

Image copyright North Somerset Reptile Rescue Image caption Wilson, the 2.5ft-long corn snake, only suffered minor injuries

An escaped snake thought to have spent three weeks under a car bonnet has been reunited with its owner.

Wilson, the 2.5ft-long corn snake, was taken to North Somerset Reptile Rescue after being found in a woman's car in Hampshire two weeks ago.

The RSPCA had said the car's owner had spotted the snake poking out of her car and then three weeks later found him next to the engine.

Vet Sonya Miles said the "very lucky reptile" only suffered minor injuries.

Image copyright North Somerset Reptile Rescue Image caption Wilson has lost the tip of his tail and has some small burns on his face and back

She said snakes often like "small, snug little places" and would be "drawn to the warmth" of something like a car engine.

"God knows how far he'd travelled," she said.

She said the snake was "very lucky" not to have been injured by his "adventure".

"The very tip of his tail was missing, probably from getting stuck in the grill, and he has some small burns or abrasion on his face and back," she said.

"But he's been one truly lucky snake."

Following a poster appeal in Farnborough, Ms Miles said the young male snake had now been reunited with his owner who lived nearby to the woman whose car Wilson had been lodging in.

"He sent us three pictures of his pet snake Wilson, who had escaped through a tiny hole in his tank in May, and it was the same snake," Ms Miles said.

"He was over-the-moon when he came and collected him on Wednesday."