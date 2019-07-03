Image copyright REX/Shutterstock Image caption Suzy Lamplugh went missing in 1986 aged 25

Police investigating the disappearance of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh are searching land in Worcestershire following "new information".

The body of Ms Lamplugh, who disappeared from London in 1986, has never been found and her killer never charged.

Metropolitan Police officers are now searching areas of land in Pershore.

Ms Lamplugh's family has been notified and police will remain at the scene until a "thorough search" is complete.

A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police added the force received new information relating to Ms Lamplugh's disappearance following the publicity around the search of a property in Sutton Coldfield in November 2018.

Image caption Police searched the former home of John Cannan's mother last year

Investigators searched the home in north east Birmingham - which once belonged to the mother of prime suspect John Cannan - for two weeks.

Cannan, 64, who is serving a life sentence for the abduction and murder of Bristol newlywed Shirley Banks, was named as a suspect in Ms Lamplugh's murder in 2002.

No evidence was found in the search of the garden and garage of the semi-detached house on Shipton Road and the case was left open.

Officers from West Mercia Police are supporting the latest search, which the Metropolitan force said was not connected to the owner of the land.

The search for Ms Lamplugh - who was officially declared dead in 1994 - has come to Worcestershire before when police excavated a field near the former Norton Army Barracks on the outskirts of Worcester in 2000, 2001 and 2010.

The 2010 site is near to the latest area of interest but that search was called off after no evidence connected to the case was found.

The search in Pershore is expected to last about two weeks, a police spokesperson said.

