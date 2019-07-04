Christ's Hospital School teacher guilty of indecently assaulting pupil
- 4 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A former teacher at a boarding school has been found guilty of indecently assaulting a pupil 43 years ago.
Roger Martin denied sexually abusing the boy, 10, at Christ's Hospital School, in Horsham, West Sussex, between September and December 1976.
Martin, 83, from Great Dunham, near King's Lynn, Norfolk, was jailed for four years following a trial at Hove Crown Court.
He was told he would be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.