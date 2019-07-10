Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rail services have been severely affected by damaged overhead cables between Grantham and Peterborough

Rail passengers on three major routes have been warned of severe disruption following damage to overhead cables.

Services on London North Eastern Railway, (LNER), East Midlands Trains and Hull Trains are all affected.

National Rail said damage to overhead wires between Grantham and Peterborough had "seen all lines blocked".

LNER advised customers "to defer travel to tomorrow" while East Midlands suggested using alternative routes.

On its website National Rail said the routes affected are:

East Midlands Trains between Liverpool Lime Street and Norwich.

Grand Central between Sunderland, Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross.

Hull Trains between Hull and London Kings Cross.

LNER between Glasgow Central, Edinburgh, Leeds, Harrogate, Newark North Gate and London Kings Cross.

Image copyright Geograph/Paul Bryan Image caption Passengers are being advised to avoid travelling if possible

National Rail's website advised: "Trains between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 120 minutes or revised.

"We anticipate that major disruption will continue until the end of the day."