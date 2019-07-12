London

John Leslie charged with sexual offence

  • 12 July 2019
Image caption John Leslie is accused of committing the assault in Westminster in December 2008

Former Blue Peter presenter John Leslie has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman.

The 54-year-old is accused of committing the assault in Westminster in December 2008, when the woman was 30.

Scotland Yard said Mr Leslie, from Edinburgh, was charged with sexual touching of a woman on 5 June.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 25 July.

Mr Leslie began his TV career in 1989 when he became a presenter on BBC's Blue Peter.

He appeared on the children's TV show for five years with co-hosts including Caron Keating, Tim Vincent, Anthea Turner, and Diane-Louise Jordan.

He then went on to present ITV's This Morning and was also a regular host of the Wheel of Fortune game show.

