Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ben Stokes and Joe Root are two of England's 15 new world champions

England have beaten New Zealand in a thrilling final at Lord's to win the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Who are England's newest world champions?

The England squad is made up of 15 new world champions, but they have come from all around the globe.

Captain Eoin Morgan was born in Dublin, Jofra Archer in Barbados and Jason Roy in South Africa.

Man of the match Ben Stokes was born in New Zealand but moved to Cockermouth in Cumbria when he was 12 when his father Gerard was made head coach at Workington Town rugby league club.

The young Stokes turned out for Cockermouth Cricket Club and is well-remembered there.

John Grainger from the club said Stokes' success had been an inspiration.

"We've been playing cricket for 250 years in one form or another, and I think that will go down as one of the greatest games," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption England beat New Zealand at Lord's in London

More than 2,500 people turned out to see Stokes when he visited the club two years ago, and Mr Grainger said: "He was almost the Pied Piper of Cockermouth."

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, who completed the match-winning run out, comes from the opposite end of England - Somerset.

His mother Pat watched her son from the Tavern Stand at Lord's and said there was some confusion in the final moments surrounding the super over.

"When the scores were level we thought we might have won," she said.

"Everybody stood around looking and thinking 'have we won, because we beat them in the group stages?'

"But it wasn't to be and we had to do it all again.

"We still didn't know we'd won until Jos set off on his victory charge."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jos Buttler celebrated with his family after removing the bails for the match-winning run out

Ms Buttler said she was able to celebrate with her son in the Long Room at Lord's and on the pitch after the game but is yet to speak to him the day after he became a world champion.

"I'm told he's still asleep," she said.

Meanwhile, celebrations were also under way in Sheffield, home city of Joe Root.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Joe Root, England's Test cricket captain, comes from Sheffield

Crowds cheered on the batsman at Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club, where the 28-year-old made his cricketing debut.

Josh Varley, first-team captain, said: "The atmosphere was fantastic. I can't put into words how amazing it was."

Chris Stewart, who taught Root at school, remembers the batsman as a "lovely, really well-grounded lad".

Mr Stewart, a teacher at Dore Primary School, said: "He was sensible, conscientious, a brilliant artist and obviously a tremendous sportsman."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Adil Rashid was born in Bradford, Jos Buttler in Taunton and Moeen Ali in Birmingham

Reflecting on Sunday's win, he said: "Nothing will surpass it. It was absolutely tremendous."

"It was brilliant for the whole country and hopefully it's going to bring some children on and inspire the next generation of cricketers," he added.

His wife Katie Stewart, who is captain of the collegiate's women's cricket team, said: "I feel really humbled and privileged to have a connection here."

Meanwhile, Royal Mail is releasing special commemorative stamps and repainting post boxes gold and white at each ground which hosted a game in both the men's and women's world cups, both tournaments having been won by England.

