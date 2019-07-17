Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Exmoor National Park will host a picnic for 500 people including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall

Hundreds of people are expected to attend a "big picnic" to celebrate the anniversary of the law allowing national parks to be created.

The event hosted by the Exmoor National Parks Authority will mark 70 years since the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act was passed.

Since then, 15 national parks have been created in the UK, attracting millions of visitors each year.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will attend the celebration.

Image copyright Peak District National Park Authority Image caption Five men were arrested and imprisoned following the Kinder Scout mass trespass in 1932

The Act was born out of a decades-long campaign that led to the mass trespass of the Peak District's Kinder Scout in 1932.

During the protest, hundreds of ramblers walked on to private land on Kinder Scout, in Derbyshire, to assert their "right to roam".

Image copyright Ramblers Association Image caption The Ramblers Association was formed on 1 January 1935 and its members participated in the campaign

The Kinder Scout protest was credited for bringing the question of public access to rural Britain into focus.

In 1951, the Peak District the protesters had "invaded" was declared a national park.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kinder Scout became part of the Peak District National Park in 1951

By the end of the 1950s, thanks to the passing of the 1949 Act, 10 national parks had been established.

Image copyright Ramblers Association Image caption Standing Committee on National Parks (now the Campaign for National Parks) member, Tom Stephenson leading Labour MPs on the Pennine Way in 1948

Those 10 parks were the Peak District, the Lake District, Snowdonia, Dartmoor, Pembrokeshire Coast, North York Moors, Yorkshire Dales, Exmoor, Northumberland and the Brecon Beacons.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The New Forest was the first new national park for 50 years when it was given the status in 2005

A spokesman for the Campaign for National Parks said the establishment of the national parks remained "our premier achievement and indeed one of the top environmental achievements of the past 100 years".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In 1883 the Dartmoor Preservation Association was founded with the objective of preserving Dartmoor against what was seen as the ravages of military use, of industry and of uncaring landowners and farmers. It became a national park in 1951

On Wednesday, picnickers will gather in Simonsbath's riverside meadows, at the heart of Exmoor in Somerset.

Sarah Bryan, chief executive of Exmoor National Park Authority, said she was "amazed and encouraged" by the demand for tickets, which were allocated within two weeks.

"National Parks offer so much to the country and simply wouldn't exist­ were it not for the foresight and determination of those who fought for their establishment," she said.

Image copyright @jjohnstonphoto Image caption The picnic will take place in Simonsbath Meadows where guests will be treated to a complimentary cream tea and the chance to tour Ashcombe Gardens where a 200-year-old lost garden is being restored, among other activities

