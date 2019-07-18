Image copyright Network Rail Image caption More than 260 trains pass through the junction each day

Rail passengers using the West Coast Main Line will experience major disruption when a 16-day programme of engineering work begins on Saturday.

Network Rail is upgrading track, cabling, overhead lines and signalling at the Acton Grange junction between Crewe and Preston.

More than 260 services pass through the junction each day.

Trains will be diverted during the £27m project, with replacement buses also running.

The West Coast Main Line runs up and down the UK

The affected section of the line connects Chester, Warrington, Manchester, Wigan, Preston and the Lake District, as well as wider journeys to the West Midlands, London and Scotland.

A full list of services affected is available on the Network Rail website, alongside details of replacement buses.

Network Rail has advised passengers to allow more time for journeys.

David Golding, acting route managing director, said: "The alternative would be many weekends of disruption to passengers and much higher cost."