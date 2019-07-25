Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Have you had to add shade to your plans?

As the UK gets warmed up for what could be the hottest day of the year we want to know if you've had to change your plans.

Are there some things you just can't do with the weather predicted to hit 39C (102.2F) in parts of England?

The Met Office said there was a 60% chance of the current record of 38.5C (101.3F) from August 2003 being broken.

Have you changed things around to cope with the heat or have you ploughed on regardless?

