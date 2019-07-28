Image copyright Bill Griffiths Image caption People travelled from China, the United States and countries across Europe to participate

More than 200 people have taken part in a pilgrimage along Hadrian's Wall.

Every ten years archaeologists and enthusiasts spend a week travelling the wall finding out about its latest discoveries.

Built in the years AD 122-30, it took about 15,000 men six years to build the Roman frontier defensive structure.

Stretching for 73 miles (118km) from Wallsend, to Solway Firth, it once marked the northernmost extent of the Roman empire.

The first pilgrimage in 1849, was attended by 24 people but now the event attracts attention globally, with people travelling from places such as China, the United States and European countries to participate.

Image copyright Bill Griffiths Image caption There were four coaches of pilgrims, each with their own expert guides

Scott Vanderbilt from California said: "I've been coming to Vindolanda since 2010 when I first brought my adult children to walk the length of the wall.

"A volunteer came up with a tray of findings and pointed out everything they'd discovered and at that point I became utterly besotted."