Image copyright PAul Riddlesworth Image caption Cars got stuck on flooded roads in Stockport

Roads and rail lines have been closed in north-west England due to flooding.

Motorists faced disruption as sections of the M60 motorway in Greater Manchester were temporarily shut following heavy rain.

Trains between Manchester Victoria station and Southport have also been delayed. Commuters are advised to check National Rail Enquiries.

Flood alerts have been issued across the UK, with disruption expected in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

A driver of a Lamborghini crashed on the M66 near Ramsbottom after they "lost control on standing water", Greater Manchester Police said.

Skip Twitter post by @gmptraffic RTC M66 near to junction 1



The driver of this Lamborghini lost control on standing water and took out a section of barrier before making off on foot prior to police arrival.



A very expensive mistake.... They don't make very good boats !



vehicle recovered and enqs ongoing pic.twitter.com/9NfVHPymB6 — GMP Traffic (@gmptraffic) July 28, 2019 Report

Heavy rain has also led to delays at the Senior Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club in Lancashire.