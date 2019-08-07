England

Mark Acklom: Conman pleads guilty to £300,000 fraud

  • 7 August 2019
Mark Acklom Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police
Image caption Mark Acklom was extradited to the UK from Switzerland earlier this year

A conman has admitted duping his ex-girlfriend out of her life savings worth nearly £300,000.

Mark Acklom convinced Carolyn Woods to lend him money for renovation work at a string of properties he owned after he promised to marry her.

At Bristol Crown Court, 45-year-old Acklom, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to five fraud charges worth a combined £299,564.

Acklom, who was extradited from Switzerland, will be sentenced later.

The court heard Acklom duped Ms Woods into thinking they were in a "committed relationship" and would get married, so that she would loan him money.

Acklom originally faced 20 charges, but his barrister Gudrun Young asked for him to be re-arraigned after a jury had been sworn in for his trial.

Prosecutor Charles Thomas said the guilty pleas to five counts of fraud were acceptable to the Crown.

