A fire at a retirement complex, which has caused its partial collapse, has led to the evacuation of 150 residents.

Crews have been at the Beechmere supported living complex in Rolls Avenue since 16:30 BST on Thursday.

Cheshire Fire Service said the apartments in Crewe had sustained "significant damage".

The daughter of one resident said her mother had been left with "only the clothes she was stood up in".

Claire Bagnall told BBC Radio Stoke, her mother Nora, 85, had spent the night in temporary accommodation.

"She's just all disorientated," she said.

"I don't think she realises just how serious it is, she seems to think she could go back today, she could just go back in and get her things, but that's not going to be the case."

She also thanked emergency services and nearby residents who had helped.

"They were brilliant, they got everybody out and everybody re-housed."

"People were just donating clothes, food and drink - Crewe really did pull together last night."

Residents have also been evacuated from houses in nearby Railton Avenue overnight due to the fire and smoke.

Cheshire Fire Service said crews from across the county and Staffordshire are at the scene.

The spokesperson added that 16 fire engines and two aerial platforms were being used to tackle the blaze.

A number of road closures remain in place, including at Minshull New Road, Bradfield Road, Parkers Road and Underwood Lane.

Members of the public are also being advised to avoid the area.

Area manager Neil Griffiths, from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, said when crews got there the fire was predominantly on the third floor.

"We are working on the principle that it started there," he said.

North West Ambulance Service was also at the scene on Thursday evening and has been assessing the situation.

At the scene

By Jennie Aitken, BBC Radio Stoke

This is very much the morning after but I can still see flames licking through what is left of the building. It is absolute devastation.

I can only really see a shell of a building. It would be hard to tell what it was before.

There's still lots of smoke in the air and I can really taste it. You could smell it from about a mile and a half away.

I've been speaking to residents who say they cannot believe what has happened.

Beechmere, which is run by Advantage retirement living, comprises of 132 one and two-bed apartments and was opened in 2010, according to its website.

Cheshire Police said residents had been placed in temporary accommodation and others taken to an emergency rest centre.

Any relatives with concerns have been advised to contact the force.

Collection points have been set up around the area for people who want to donate items to help the residents affected.

