Floods in Otterburn as River Rede bursts banks
Homes and businesses in a Northumberland village have been flooded after the River Rede burst its banks.
About 30 homes in the Otterburn area were flooded, while many roads were left impassable.
One clothes shop said it had lost £50,000 worth of stock after the village was hit in the early hours.
The Environment Agency said there was a risk of flooding at the River Eden in Carlisle, Cumbria.
Otterburn Mill marketing officer Louise Shaw said: "It was a total shock and we are all very upset - the water got to about 2ft high.
"The water has begun to subside but any stock that was low down has been destroyed. Thousands of pounds worth."