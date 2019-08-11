Image copyright Steven Bridgett Image caption The B6344 at Thropton in Northumberland is closed

Homes and businesses in a Northumberland village have been flooded after the River Rede burst its banks.

About 30 homes in the Otterburn area were flooded, while many roads were left impassable.

One clothes shop said it had lost £50,000 worth of stock after the village was hit in the early hours.

The Environment Agency said there was a risk of flooding at the River Eden in Carlisle, Cumbria.

Image copyright Cliff Lamb Image caption A whirpool was spotted in Otterburn

Image caption The shop was flooded in the early hours of Sunday after the River Rede burst its banks

Image copyright Louise Shaw Image caption Marketing officer Louise Shaw said floods had destroyed £50,000 worth of stock

Otterburn Mill marketing officer Louise Shaw said: "It was a total shock and we are all very upset - the water got to about 2ft high.

"The water has begun to subside but any stock that was low down has been destroyed. Thousands of pounds worth."