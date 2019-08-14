Image copyright Family picture Image caption Max was producing his own skateboard decks

The parents of a teenager who died after he fell off his skateboard are raising money to design new headgear for skaters.

Max Hamilton, 19, from Totnes, Devon, died after he hit his head when he lost control on Greenbank Road, Plymouth.

His parents David Hamilton and Tracey Swan said many skateboarders like Max reject helmets because they are not stylish enough.

Now they want to see a new helmet so "some good" can emerge from his death.

Image copyright Handout Image caption Max wanted to to turn his passion for skateboarding into a business specialising in sustainable design

Max, described by his parents as a "very competent" skateboarder, never regained consciousness after the accident on 26 July and died in hospital from his injuries the next day.

The family have created a Just Giving page with the aim of raising money to produce skateboard helmets "designed by skaters, and with the aim of making it more acceptable to wear".

"We knew we could not just let this go, and we wanted to develop trendy headgear that would protect young people in events like this," said Ms Swan.

"It needs to look good and also serve a purpose," she added.

A new skateboard brand in memory of their son is also being planned as well as financing improvements to Totnes skatepark.

Art and design student Max was producing his own skateboard decks and he wanted to turn his passion for skateboarding into a business specialising in sustainable design.

Image copyright Family picture Image caption Max Hamilton's mother said he was a "truly beautiful, courageous young man"

Ms Swan said he was "adored by everyone".

"It has torn our lives apart," she said.

"It's changed everything and in all of this confusion and heartache there is some good that is going to come of this, and I know Max would want that.

"He is going to leave a legacy and we are going to carry that on for him."