Image caption The incident happened at the crossroads of Ufton Lane and Lambdens Hill, near to Sulhamstead

A police officer has been killed while attending a reported burglary.

PC Andrew Harper, of Thames Valley Police, died at about 23:30 BST on Thursday in Berkshire.

Ten people aged between 13 and 30 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody at various police stations across the area.

A cordon has been put in place at the scene near the A4 Bath Road between Reading and Newbury at the crossroads near to Sulhamstead.

PC Harper, who was from the Roads Policing Unit based in Abingdon, was killed while performing his duties, the force said.

Andy Fiddler, from Thames Valley Police Federation, said: "This is totally devastating news.

"All our thoughts - and the thoughts of the entire police family across the UK - are with the family, friends and close colleagues of PC Andrew Harper who died last night."

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg said: "As a force we are devastated at the loss of our colleague and will all be supporting each other at this difficult time."

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted her thoughts were also with the officer's family.

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik said: "This is a tragic incident, and I would like to reassure the public as well as our officers and staff that we have launched a full and thorough investigation to establish what has happened.

"We have made a total of 10 arrests in connection with this incident, and those arrested are currently in police custody. Those arrested are all male and aged between 13 and 30."