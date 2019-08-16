Image copyright Michael Ryan Image caption Commuters reported severely disrupted journeys during a previous strike in June

A union has announced a four-day rail strike as part of a long-running dispute over the future of train guards.

South Western Railway (SWR) services will be affected from Friday 30 August to Monday 2 September.

Journeys were severely disrupted during a previous five-day strike in June.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) is demanding a guarantee that trains will not run without guards on board.

Image copyright RMT Image caption The dispute over guards has been running for three years

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said SWR was "dragging its heels" over the issue, and "putting profits before passenger safety".

He said: "Our members believe that they are being mugged off by the company in protracted talks and I think they are right."

The union previously announced hopes of a "significant breakthrough" after talks with the company in February.

Commuters said their journeys were "utter madness" and a "total mess" at the start of the previous strike in June.

Overcrowded trains and long queues of passengers at Surbiton station were reported.

SWR has offered to roster a guard on every train but has not guaranteed the presence of guards on all services.

The dispute, involving several rail companies, began with RMT strikes on Southern Railway in April 2016.

The union has previously reached agreements with Merseyrail and Greater Anglia over the future of guards.

SWR has been approached for comment.