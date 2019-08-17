Image copyright Family photo Image caption Peter Duncan died in hospital shortly after being attacked

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a lawyer who was stabbed to death with a screwdriver.

Peter Duncan, 52, was attacked on Wednesday after what police said was a chance "coming together" with a group of youths in Newcastle city centre.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon and theft.

He is due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Northumbria Police said it believed Mr Duncan, from Newcastle, had been attacked after a "chance encounter" outside a branch of Greggs in Old Eldon Square.

He was described by his family as a "devoted father and husband".

"Peter was a kind and caring man who was always first to help others," they said in a statement.

"His death will leave such a huge hole in our lives and he'll be deeply missed by us all."

Image caption A cordon was put in place in Eldon Square

According to his profile on LinkedIn, Mr Duncan trained as an electrical engineer before graduating from Northumbria University with a law degree in 2003.

He was working as legal counsel in the Newcastle office of Royal IHC Limited, and previously as a solicitor and legal advisor with other companies in Darlington and Newcastle.

Ch Supt Ged Noble said: "This continues to be an extremely difficult time for the family and loved ones of Peter."

Police originally arrested a total of eight teenage boys in connection with his death.

Three boys, aged 14, 15 and 17, have been released under investigation.

Two 15-year-olds and two aged 17 have been released with no further action.