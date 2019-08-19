Stephen Sutton train sign to be sold for charity

Image caption Jane Sutton is fundraising towards a £6m target in her son's memory

A plate which appeared on a Virgin train named after teenager Stephen Sutton is to be auctioned for charity.

Stephen raised about £4m for the Teenage Cancer Trust before his death aged 19 in 2014 and fundraising in his memory has continued.

Virgin has replaced cast nameplates with vinyl stickers as part of a revamp and said about 20 would be auctioned.

A second plate from the Pendolino was given to Stephen's mum Jane who said she was often sent photos of the train.

Virgin said the auction of the "much sought after" plates was expected to raised about £20,000 and half would be given to the trust and the remainder to other charities.

Mrs Sutton said: "It's just lovely that this has been gifted to me and knowing that the other nameplate is going to raise money the Teenage Cancer Trust."

Image copyright Teenage Cancer Trust Image caption Jane Sutton is an official ambassador for the Teenage Cancer Trust

A nationwide fundraising drive began after Stephen, from Burntwood in Staffordshire, posted a picture online of his "final thumbs up" from a hospital bed where he was being treated for bowel cancer.

Mrs Sutton has continued to raise money for the trust and her fundraising activities have included a skydive and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

She said she was pleased her son's name was still being seen on the train and he was continuing to "having an incredible impact" on people's lives.

Virgin said the plates bearing Stephen's name had travelled nearly 1.25 million miles since the train was named after him in September 2015.

The Teenage Cancer Trust said Stephen's fundraising total remained the most an individual has ever raised for it and he would be remembered "for his positivity, determination and courage".

Image caption The train was named after Stephen Sutton in 2015

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.