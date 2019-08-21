Image caption PC Andrew Harper had got married four weeks before his death

The death of PC Andrew Harper has prompted a wave of support for police, with people across the UK turning up at their local stations with gifts.

PC Harper, 28, was killed last Thursday while responding to reports of a burglary in Sulhamstead, Berkshire.

Since his death, colleagues and officers from other forces said they have been touched by gifts and acts of kindness from the public.

A fundraiser launched by PC Harper has also been flooded with donations.

'Means so much to us all'

A young boy called Ethan kicked off the trend when he visited officers in Bicester, Oxfordshire, armed with cakes.

They said the loss of a colleague had affected them, and Ethan's gesture had been "much appreciated".

The youngster drew praise from Twitter users, with some saying they had been moved to tears when they read about his gesture.

I would like to say a big Thank-you to Ethan who popped into Bicester station today with some treats. The recent incident has hit several of us as PC Harper was known to many officers here and for Ethan to want to bring in some cakes for us was really appreciated. Thank-you pic.twitter.com/MwnHDhL55I — TVP_Bicester (@TVP_Bicester) August 18, 2019

Flowers were left beside a flagpole at Chichester Police Station with the Sussex force calling the gesture a "very touching tribute".

A very touching tribute for PC Harper of Thames Valley Police that has been left at our Station flag pole by an anonymous member of the public. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/jWCeQoLxZX — Chichester Police (@Chichester_Pol) August 20, 2019

Police covering a protest in Cambridgeshire were given a box of doughnuts to thank them "for our work following the tragic death of PC Harper".

While at a protest on the B1090 this afternoon, a kind-hearted member of the public stopped at the roadside with a packet of donuts to thank us for our work following the tragic death of PC Andrew Harper.

Your support and kindness means so much to us all. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/MIBtTqUBSv — Hunts police (@HuntsCops) August 20, 2019

A woman planted two rose bushes outside Sutton Coldfield Police Station in memory of PC Harper.

Birmingham East commander Ken Bell said the "kind gesture" was much appreciated.

Flowers and a tribute to PC Harper were also left with officers at Bishop Auckland Police Station in County Durham.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to this kind person for such a heart-warming gesture," a spokesman said.

This morning a kind member of the public brought flowers into Bishop Auckland Police Station in respect of PC Andrew Harper of @ThamesVP, who sadly lost his life whilst on duty this week.



We would like to extend our gratitude to this kind person for such a heartwarming gesture. pic.twitter.com/CyvLanmboU — Durham Constabulary (@DurhamPolice) August 17, 2019

Officers in Exeter have been given chocolates and a card which reads: "The tragic loss of PC Harper highlights the risks you all take to protect our community."

PC Harper's force, Thames Valley Police, thanked those who took part in a minute's silence at Reading's Championship match against Cardiff City on Saturday.

A mystery artist has also chalked a tribute to PC Harper on the floor outside the Oracle Shopping Centre in Reading.

PC Harper was killed just four weeks after getting married, and his new wife Lissie said he was "the kindest, loveliest most selfless person you will ever meet".

He was planning to take part in the Rat Race Dirty Weekend in March next year, a 20-mile run across 200 obstacles in aid of Children with Cancer UK.

His fundraising page has reached more than 5,000% of its original target of £500, with more than £26,000 donated.

In his My Story section, PC Harper admitted he had "never been much of a runner" but he was taking on the challenge to "try and help save the lives of children with cancer and keep families together".

"Even if only one child benefits then it will be well and truly worth it," he wrote.

A spokeswoman for the charity said the "incredibly kind support" in PC Harper's memory was "deeply touching and will help save young lives".

Jed Foster, 20, who has been charged with PC Harper's murder, appeared at Reading Crown Court earlier.