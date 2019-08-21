Image copyright Chloee Martin Image caption Lucas Dobson fell into the River Stour in Sandwich on Saturday

A body has been found by emergency services searching for a missing six-year-old boy.

Lucas Dobson slipped into the River Stour in Sandwich, Kent, at about 13:30 BST on Saturday while fishing with family.

Kent Police said the body had not been formally identified but Lucas' family have been informed.

Hundreds of volunteers had joined emergency crews in the search for Lucas in the past five days.

