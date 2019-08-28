Image copyright Family handout Image caption George Barker suffered 17 wounds including three fatal injuries

A former youth footballer has denied killing a man at a gym, saying he was chatting with others about his "family friend" Jamie Redknapp at the time.

Charles Riddington, 37, denied murdering George Barker, 24, in an ambush at the Double K Gym in Bexley, south-east London in November 2016.

The prosecution told the Old Bailey he waited with other men before launching the "merciless" knife attack because he thought Mr Barker owed him money.

He also denied possessing a knife.

Giving evidence, the building project manager denied going to "ambush" Mr Barker, saying he had been talking to kick-boxing gym owner Kieron Keddle about his proposal to involve Mr Redknapp in a documentary.

The defendant told jurors how he had been stopped at the gym a week before by three men looking for the victim.

Mr Riddington said the men told him Mr Barker owed them money for "coke and skunk" and also said Mr Riddington in turn owed Mr Barker £20,000.

When the defendant returned to the gym that Friday, he said he asked Mr Barker about the claims the three men had made.

"I said 'I've had three fellas come round here the other day and apparently you told them I have to give them 20 grand.

"He stuttered and said 'no I have not said that'.

"I said to him 'George, you need to pay your bills'.

"He just sort of nodded and said 'I will put it right'. And that's how it was left."

That weekend, Mr Riddington, who played football for Millwall as a teenager, said he took his son to a football tournament

He said his child was also a "good" player and was affiliated with Arsenal and Chelsea, where Mr Redknapp's young son also played.

That Sunday he took his son to Mr Redknapp's son's eighth birthday party at their home in Surrey.

At the gym on Monday the three men told him they still had not been able to contact Mr Barker, the court heard.

Defence barrister Orlando Pownall QC asked: "Was there ever at this stage a plan where Mr Barker, if he arrived, was going to be ambushed with people standing behind doors and the like?"

The defendant denied this accusation.

Mr Riddington, of Orpington, Kent, has pleaded not guilty to murder and to possessing an offensive weapon, at Littleworth Nurseries in Bexley on the same day.

The trial continues.