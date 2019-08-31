Image copyright Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire at Beechmere retirement complex broke out on 8 August

Permanent residences have now been found for 30 of the 150 residents who lost their homes in a fire at a retirement complex.

The apartments at Beechmere, Crewe, were destroyed in a blaze which swept through the building on 8 August.

Cheshire East Council said its focus continued to be finding permanent homes for those who lost them in the fire and ensuring their care needs are met.

The company behind the complex said it intended to rebuild it.

"Many of the residents were evacuated from the site with little more than the clothes they were wearing - some lost everything," said councillor Laura Jeuda

"Our social care and housing teams continue to work tirelessly to find permanent homes for Beechmere's residents.

"Clearly, the fire has caused significant pressure on the availability of care and accommodation in the borough, but we will do everything we can to ensure that people move into safe, permanent homes as soon as possible."

Your Housing Group said it was committed to rebuilding Beechmere

Investigations are ongoing by Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service into how the blaze, which is believed to have started in the roof, was able to spread so rapidly, but it is not thought to have been arson.

The site was run by Avantage, part of Your Housing Group.

Chief executive Brian Cronin said it was committed to rebuilding Beechmere, but said this would take "several years".

"We are putting every resource available into responding to the crisis and supporting residents with a team of resident liaison officers," he said.

"We have allocated a multi-million pound fund to support residents as they transition into long-term new homes including buying suitable properties where possible, furniture and clothing."

