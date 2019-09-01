Image caption Babette and Vicky Wright attended the unveiling of their father's plaque

A blue plaque has been unveiled at the childhood home of Wolverhampton Wanderers and England legend Billy Wright.

Wright was the first England player to notch up more than 100 caps, captaining them 90 times.

The house, on New Road in Ironbridge, Shropshire, is now home to Viv and Tony Moore, who said they were "thrilled" with the link.

Mr Wright's daughters said it was "so exciting" to see their dad honoured.

Vicky Wright was joined by sister Babette at the unveiling and both were set to stay overnight at the house for the first time afterwards.

She said: "My sister and I are honoured to be up [here] again and to be in the position where we can honour his memory.

"The people of Ironbridge and Wolverhampton just adore him.

"My sister and I are really, really close, and we just adored him, he was the most incredible dad.

"We will both be in tears all day, probably."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Billy Wright has a statue at Molineux, and one of its stands is named after him

Wright is also immortalised in a statute outside Wolves' Molineux ground.

He spent his entire playing career at Wolves, making 490 appearances before retiring in 1959.

After hanging up his boots, Wright managed Arsenal and was married to Joy Beverley, of the 1950s pop group The Beverley Sisters.

He died of cancer in 1994 at the age of 70, and Wolverhampton came to a standstill for his funeral as fans paid their respects.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Billy Wright captained Wolverhampton Wanderers to victory in the FA Cup against Leicester City in 1949

Mr and Mrs Moore said they did not know about the connection when they bought the house two years ago.

Mrs Moore said they had "joked" it ought to have a blue plaque and made contact with the Wright family.

"It is great," Mr Moore said.

Image caption Viv Moore, pictured with Vicky and Babette Wright, said she had no idea about her home's football connection when she bought it

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.