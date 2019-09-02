Image copyright PA Image caption Bruce McLean was in a position of trust for the vulnerable children at the two homes

A children's care worker who used his "friendship" with Manchester United players to groom and sexually abuse boys has been jailed for 15 years.

Bruce McLean, 62, was convicted of historical child sex offences against young boys at two trials in November and July at Chester Crown Court.

Rachael Barber, of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said the boys were "particularly vulnerable."

McLean will remain on the Sexual Offenders Register for life.

The CPS said McLean abused his victims in the 1970s and 80s when he was a residential care worker at Taxal Edge care home in Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, and Kilrie care home in Knutsford, Cheshire.

He also abused a boy who was a resident at Rosebank care home in Warrington when McLean's father worked there.

All of the boys had been placed in the care homes by local authorities for their protection.

'Easy to exploit'

He was found guilty in November of 13 charges relating to four victims, but the jury could not reach a verdict on the other charges.

In July, he was found guilty of nine counts of sexual assaults against four victims and was acquitted of all counts of assault against another complainant.

Ms Barber said the boys in McLean's care "were easy to exploit".

She added: "McLean came across to these impressionable boys as someone they could turn to.

"He had friends on the Manchester United football team and regularly took boys in his care to watch them train.

"Some of the victims have since struggled to lead emotionally healthy lives and have lived for years with this."