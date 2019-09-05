Image copyright PA Media Image caption Willie McKay was involved in the transfer of Emiliano Sala to Cardiff City before the striker died in a plane crash

A former football agent has denied splashing out on an expensive car and watch for his wife while facing bankruptcy.

Willie McKay pleaded not guilty before Manchester magistrates to two charges of fraud under the Insolvency Act.

The 60-year-old has represented a number of high-profile football stars including Emiliano Sala, who died on a flight to join his new club Cardiff.

His case was adjourned until 3 October at Manchester Crown Court.

It is alleged that while facing bankruptcy, Mr McKay, of Craighead Road, Glasgow, made a gift of property by spending £9,100 to buy a Rolex Date Just 11 watch for his wife in Leeds on 14 December 2014.

The second charge says a day later he spent £54,000 on a Jaguar XK5 for his wife in Doncaster.

Andrew Evans, prosecuting, said the matter should not be dealt with at the magistrates' court but at a higher court.

David Marsh, defending, said Mr McKay would elect to be tried by a jury at the higher court.

Mr McKay was released on bail.