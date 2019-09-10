Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Mitchell Rose pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving

A man who ran down an Amazon driver, leaving him paralysed from the waist down, has been found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Chance Bright, 23, suffered a broken spinal cord when he was dragged along by a scrap van after his vehicle was stolen in Staffordshire on 4 March.

Mitchell Rose, 27, of Walsall, was cleared of attempted murder at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court over the attack.

Mr Bright said Rose "shook his head to tell me that he wasn't going to stop".

Rose, of Redshank Road, had pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Brian Atkinson, 41, also of Walsall, pleaded guilty to theft.

Rose and Atkinson, of Parker Street, were also cleared of conspiracy to steal at the hearing. They will be sentenced in Stafford at a later date.

Mr Bright, of Newcastle-under-Lyme, was injured while delivering a parcel in Paradise Lane, Coven.

Image caption Chance Bright said he was dragged about 95 metres (312ft) by the scrap metal van

The former soldier was taking part in his last week with Amazon before starting a new security role.

Mr Bright said he suffered "terrible" injuries, including deep gravel burns which had taken skin and muscle and a wound under chin which needed 200 stitches.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.