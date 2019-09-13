Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Andy Szaruta died after a crash near Solstice Park services

A man has denied murdering an ex-Royal Marines sergeant who died after being hit by a car.

Tarkan Agca, 24, of Crusader Way, Watford, entered a not guilty plea at Winchester Crown Court in connection with the death of Andy Szaruta.

Mr Szaruta, of Bridgwater, Somerset, died in hospital after the crash near Solstice Park, Amesbury, in June.

Judge Keith Cutler remanded Mr Agca in custody until the trial, which is set to begin on 2 December.

Mr Szaruta, 63, was described by his family as a "loyal husband and loving father".

In a statement released after his death, they said: "Andy was a sergeant major in the Royal Marine Commandos for 22 years, gaining medals for serving in the Falklands War, two tours in Northern Ireland, and a Nato medal during the Bosnian War.

"Prior to the incident, Andy was travelling to London with his wife and daughter to visit [his son] Christian and his fiancée for the weekend.

"Christian had organised a surprise belated birthday day out, a father and son race car experience day, which sadly they did not get the opportunity to enjoy."