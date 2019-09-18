Image caption PC Andrew Harper had been married for four weeks when he was killed on duty

Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a police officer who was killed while investigating a burglary.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorised Thames Valley Police to charge Henry Long, 18, and two 17-year-old boys with murder and conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

PC Andrew Harper, 28, died after he was dragged along a road by a vehicle in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on 15 August.

The suspects are due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Thomas King, 21, has been charged with conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

Thames Valley Police said on Tuesday the latest arrests followed "new evidence coming to light".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption PC Harper was killed on the A4 Bath Road

Jed Foster, 20, who is also charged with the murder of the PC and the theft of a quad bike, has previously appeared in court.

Mr Foster, of Pingewood, Burghfield, did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody when he appeared via video link at Reading Crown Court.

He was told a provisional trial date of 20 January had been fixed.

PC Harper, who got married four weeks before his death, was killed on the A4 Bath Road.

His wife Lissie paid tribute to her husband as the "kindest, loveliest, most selfless person you will ever meet".

The roads policing officer, who became a regular officer in 2011 after joining as a special constable a year earlier, had attended a reported break-in with a fellow officer in Sulhamstead at about 23:30 BST on 15 August.

A post-mortem examination concluded he died of multiple injuries.