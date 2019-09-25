Littlehampton crash: Man charged after police officers hit by car
A man has been charged with injuring two police officers who were hit by a stolen car.
The pair were struck as they carried out a routine drugs check on the A259 in Littlehampton, early on Monday.
Another man, who had just been arrested on suspicion of intent to supply class B drugs, was also hit by the car, police said.
Jack Robson, 20, of Holly Drive, Wick, Littlehampton, has been charged with a number of offences, Sussex Police said.
He is due to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court later, charged with:
- Three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving
- Burglary
- Driving with no insurance, not in accordance with his provisional licence, and with uncorrected vision
"The policeman remains in hospital and is due surgery on a broken shoulder, an arm and leg," a police spokesman said.
"His colleague, a policewoman, has been discharged from hospital after suffering two fractures and extensive bruising and is recovering at home."
The man arrested on suspicion of drugs offences has been released under investigation.