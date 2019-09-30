Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Peter Downsborough played 272 times in the league for Swindon Town

Former Swindon Town, Bradford City and Halifax Town goalkeeper Peter Downsborough has died aged 76.

Downsborough played in the 1969 League Cup final, giving a man-of-the-match performance to help third-tier Swindon beat top-flight Arsenal.

Swindon Town tweeted the club was "devastated" to learn of his death, and he would be "forever remembered as an all-time great".

His hometown club Halifax said he died on Thursday.

Downsborough played almost 150 league games for Halifax, over 270 for Swindon and over 250 for Bradford, making 730 appearances in all competitions.

Between March and November 1977 he famously saved four successive penalties for Bradford.

He retired at the end of the 1979-80 season.