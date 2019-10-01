Image copyright Dr Andy Green Image caption The village of Sileby in Leicestershire has flooded after a brook burst its banks

Flash flooding across England has seen roads left under water, railway lines blocked and cars abandoned.

There are 475 flood warnings and 173 alerts in place across the country, with travel widely disrupted.

A number of roads are submerged in Cumbria, while flooding and landslides have blocked the railway line between Carlisle and Newcastle.

There are warnings of coastal surges in Cornwall and Norfolk, while Southern England could experience power cuts.

The village of Sileby in Leicestershire has been left under water after heavy rainfall overnight saw a brook burst its banks.

A Met Office yellow warning for rain lasts until 20:00 BST across large parts of central and southern England.

Image caption Cars were stranded in flash floods in Colston Bassett, Nottinghamshire

Heavy rain has caused flooding on a number of roads in the Carlisle area.

A landslide at Haltwhistle has blocked the line from Carlisle to Newcastle, and flooding in several places means trains between the cities have been replaced by buses, Network Rail said.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted a video of water flowing down a residential street in Swithland

People evacuated from caravans and coastal properties in Hunstanton, Norfolk have been allowed to return.

But with more high tides to come, the Environment Agency has told residents to look out for further updates.

Image caption The high tide at Hunstanton was not as bad as predicted

Image copyright GNRP Image caption Flooding has disrupted services on the Cumbrian Coast line, including this stretch near Aspatria

BBC Radio Cornwall tweeted from Mevagissey: "High tide is an hour away but the water is already topping over the jetty.

"The area is normally packed with fishing gear and cars but has been cleared in preparation."

Flooding is expected in East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire along the Humber at Hessle Haven and along the east coast at Bridlington, Hornsea, Easington and Kilnsea, according to the Environment Agency.

Image caption The River Witham in Boston, Lincolnshire, peaked on Tuesday morning

Image caption A view from a train near Selby in Yorkshire shows waterlogged fields

Flooding trapped cars in the East Midlands, with two vehicles caught up in high waters at Colston Bassett, Nottinghamshire.

The River Avon in Bristol burst its banks causing flooding across the city overnight.

Bristol Harbourmaster tweeted the floodwater had almost entered the team's office on Monday night, and parts of walkways and streets had been submerged.

Stormy weather over the weekend has destroyed a bungalow next to a Grade II-listed lighthouse in Suffolk, its owners have confirmed.