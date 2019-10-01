Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Deaths of homeless people have risen by a fifth in a year, the ONS has said.

Drug poisoning has contributed to the biggest rise in deaths of homeless people in England and Wales since records began.

About 726 homeless people died in 2018, a rise of 22% in one year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Deaths from drugs have more than doubled in the six years the ONS has been recording the data.

A government spokesman said it was investing £1.2bn to "tackle all forms of homelessness".

Ben Humberstone, from the ONS, said the rise was mainly due to an increase in "drug poisoning".

Two in five of the deaths were related to drug poisoning, an increase of 55% on 2017, compared to just 16% for the population as a whole.

Birmingham had the highest number of estimated deaths last year of any council area with 23, followed by Newcastle with 20 and Manchester with 19.

The statistics include people sleeping rough or using emergency accommodation such as homeless shelters and hostels at or around the time of death.

Jon Sparkes, from the charity Crisis, said it was "heart-breaking" that people were dying homeless.

He added: "It's crucial that governments urgently expand the safeguarding system used to investigate the deaths of vulnerable adults to include everyone who has died while street homeless so we can help prevent more people from dying needlessly."

Polly Neate, from the housing charity Shelter, said: "You can't solve homelessness without homes, so we are calling on all parties to commit to building the social homes we need to form the bedrock of a more humane housing system."

A spokesman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said the figures were a "sombre reminder" there was "still much more to do to tackle homelessness and end rough sleeping for good".

"Drugs can devastate lives, ruin families and damage communities, which is why we are undertaking a comprehensive review which will help protect the most vulnerable - including homeless individuals - from the harms that drugs cause and give them a chance to recover and turn their lives around," he said.

"We are also investing £1.2bn to tackle all forms of homelessness and have made the most ambitious change to legislation in a decade," the spokesman added.