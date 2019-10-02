Image caption The power cut at the Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother Hospital in Margate lasted for three hours

A gang of cable thieves caused a power cut at an NHS hospital which put patients' lives at risk, a court heard.

The power outage at the Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother (QEQM) hospital in Margate, Kent, lasted for three hours on 20 February.

A stroke sufferer had to be transferred to another hospital, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

James Kiely, of Warwickshire, denies damaging property being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Four other men have pleaded guilty to causing damage after arriving at the hospital site in a stolen van and a Vauxhall Zafira with false registration plates, the court heard.

Jurors were told cable thieves damaged an external generator at the hospital.

Lighting, telephones and call bells were affected by the power cut, which left medical staff unable to see patients in some areas of the hospital.

'Sparks flying'

Prosecutor Adam Western told the court the consequences could have been "catastrophic".

"That damage, the cutting of the cables, caused a partial power cut to the hospital, in particular to its emergency department, its intensive treatment unit and some of the other wards," he said.

"The lives of patients were put at risk, particularly those patients at the hospital suffering with serious medical conditions and those dependent on electrical equipment for life support."

The court heard CCTV cameras recorded sparks flying as the cables were severed by men dressed in hard hats and hi-vis jackets and vests.

Mr Kiely, of Shipston on Stour, accepts being at the hospital but denies agreeing to the cable being damaged or being aware it was attached to a hospital.

The trial continues.

