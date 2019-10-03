Image copyright PA Media Image caption Libby Squire's coffin was surrounded by white roses and carried in a vintage car

About 250 people have gathered for the funeral of student Libby Squire, whose body was recovered from the Humber estuary in March.

The 21-year-old, originally from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, disappeared after a night out in Hull on 1 February and she was found seven weeks later.

A public service has been held at St Lawrence's Church in West Wycombe.

Ms Squire's coffin was surrounded by white roses and driven to the gates of the church in a vintage car.

Respects have also been paid in Hull with flowers being laid on a bench on Beverley Road where she was last seen.

A number of people gathered to observe a minute's silence, light candles and read a poem while Ms Squire's funeral service took place.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Squire family joined 250 mourners

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Libby Squire was originally from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire

Friends and representatives from the University of Hull have travelled to her home town to attend the service, which started at 13:00 BST.

In a statement, Humberside Police said: "Our thoughts are with Libby's parents, family and friends and we send our heartfelt condolences to them on this sad and difficult day."

Image caption Tributes were left on the bench where Libby was last seen alive

Image caption A gathering was held in Hull to coincide with the funeral

The philosophy student was seen just after midnight at the junction of Beverley Road and Haworth Street, near her home on Wellesley Avenue, Hull.

Following extensive searches involving hundreds of police officers, specialists, dog handlers and the public, she was discovered close to Spurn Point on 20 March.

Her body was released to her family at the end of August.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation.

Humberside Police said its investigation was continuing and a file was being prepared for the Crown Prosecution Service.

