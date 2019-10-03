Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Susan Howells went missing from Harrogate in February

A second man has been charged over the disappearance of a woman.

Susan Howells, 51, was last seen in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in February and her disappearance is being treated as a murder inquiry.

Keith Wadsworth, 60, from Dunscroft in Doncaster, appeared before magistrates on Thursday charged with preventing a lawful and decent burial.

Dale Tarbox, 39, of Station Road in Doncaster, has also appeared in court charged with Ms Howells' murder.

Both men have been remanded in custody and will appear before Leeds Crown Court on 30 October.

Police said a 63-year-old woman arrested in connection with the disappearance had been released on bail.

