Dawn Butler, the shadow secretary of state for women and equalities, alongside Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

A black MP has called for an investigation into remarks made by a Liberal Democrat MP and her husband.

Labour MP for Brent Central Dawn Butler revealed she was once told by another MP that a lift in parliament was "not for cleaners".

Steve Wilson, husband of MP Angela Smith, said her claim was "not true", but has since apologised. His wife previously used the term "funny tinge" during a BBC interview about racism.

The Lib Dems declined to comment.

Ms Butler, has written to Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson regarding the comments made by Mr Wilson and Mrs Smith, asking her to "make an assessment as to whether there is a particular problem in Angela Smith's office, which needs to be addressed through diversity training for her and her staff".

Mrs Smith, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment over the letter. The Lib Dems said they would not comment further following Mr Wilson's apology.

In February, Mrs Smith used the term "funny tinge" on BBC Two's Politics Live programme. She later apologised, saying: "I am very upset that I misspoke so badly."

Last week, in a newspaper column, Ms Butler claimed she was the victim of racism in Westminster when she was mistaken as a cleaner by an MP - something she had previously revealed to the BBC.

Mr Wilson, who is a senior parliamentary researcher working for his wife, said stories like this "don't do anyone any justice" and added they should not be propagated.

Writing on Twitter, he added: "Sorry but this is just not true. I've worked in parliament for 15 years and the lifts have always been for use of everyone."

In a statement, he later said: "I apologise for the offence I have caused. We must all take responsibility for condemning racism and prejudice in all its forms, in order to stamp it out from our society."

In her open letter, which she posted on Twitter, Ms Butler accused Mr Wilson of "trolling" her as well as "gaslighting" - a form of psychological abuse designed to make someone question their own memory and perception of events.

"To be accused of lying about a racist incident I experienced was particularly distressing," said Ms Butler.