Image caption Hanson appeared at Carlisle Crown Court

A manipulative bully who conned a "devout" 92-year-old parishioner out of thousands of pounds has been jailed.

Scott Hanson told the man he had left his wife and was living rough after a chance meeting at a church in Cockermouth, Cumbria, in August 2018.

Over the next three months the 35-year-old duped the victim out of more than £27,000 and threatened to kill him if he went to the police.

Hanson, from Hartlepool, admitted fraud and was jailed for 30 months.

Carlisle Crown Court was told Hanson was approached inside the church out of concern for his wellbeing.

After being told that "depressed" Hanson had walked out on his wife and been "on the road" for three days, the pensioner gave him cash for a train and passed on his phone number.

'Christianity duty'

But the court heard there was then almost daily contact by Hanson, who duped the man into handing over more than £27,000 between August and October.

When the victim revealed banks were raising concerns about suspicious transactions, Hanson told him: "If you call the police I will kill you", the court heard.

The parishioner eventually contacted Cumbria Police, telling officers: "I prioritised my Christian duty to help others and for this I have been taken advantage of."

The court heard Hanson, of Tempest Road, Hartlepool, who had previous conviction for dishonesty, had spent more than than £24,000 on a gambling spree which had netted him £17,000 in winnings.

Judge James Adkin told Hanson: "You committed a mean offence when you gained the trust of a 92-year-old man who took pity on you.

"You lied about the fact that you were down on your luck and impoverished. You manipulated him and bullied him."