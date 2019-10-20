Two teenagers dead after Milton Keynes stabbing

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Archford Croft just before midnight

Two 17-year-old boys have died after being stabbed in Milton Keynes.

Emergency services were called to a property in Archford Croft, in the Emerson Valley area, just before midnight, Thames Valley Police said.

One of the victims died at the scene, while the other died after being taken to hospital.

Two men were hurt in the incident and have been taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

Officers remain at the scene, which is on a cul-de-sac in a housing estate.

"Thames Valley Police is in the early stages of a double murder investigation after two teenage boys have tragically died in this shocking incident," said Det Chief Supt Ian Hunter.

