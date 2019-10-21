Image copyright Richard Woodward Image caption Pacer trains have previously been dubbed "buses on train wheels"

Politicians in northern England are demanding that passengers still having to use the heavily-criticised Pacer trains should be offered reduced fares.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, Sheffield mayor Dan Jarvis and Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake have told train operator Northern that using the ageing units is unacceptable.

Pacers are 1980s-built railbuses meant as a short-term alternative for trains.

Northern had planned to withdraw them all by the end of this year.

The much-derided Pacers were originally constructed from the body of a bus frame and intended to have a maximum lifespan of 20 years.

'Fare reduction'

In a letter to Northern, Mr Burnham, Mr Jarvis and Ms Blake said it was "unacceptable" that Northern would still be running services using Pacers into 2020, and called for an urgent meeting.

"However, the alternative of withdrawing the Pacers without any alternative replacements, would be an even worse outcome."

"As we are forced into accepting the temporary retention of Pacers, we expect you to commit, as a matter of urgency, to appropriate financial compensation to the passengers affected."

They said fares should be reduced on all affected routes while the trains were being used.

Passengers "deserve a reliable, daily rail service" they added.

Image copyright Northern Image caption A total of 101 new trains will enter service with the company

Pacer trains have been regularly used on busy commuter routes, including those into Manchester, Leeds, Middlesbrough, Sheffield and York, as well as on the Merseyrail network.

Northern, owned by Arriva Rail North, had pledged to replace them all with a new £500m fleet by the end of the year.

But it emerged in June that due to manufacturing delays in the new trains, "a small number" would still be in use in 2020.

There were calls for Northern to be stripped of its franchise after "carnage" following the introduction of new timetables in May 2018.

Its franchises cover the North West, Yorkshire, parts of Derbyshire, and the North East.