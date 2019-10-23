Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Two police officers and another man suffered serious injuries in the crash

A man with an "eyesight issue" who crashed a stolen car into two police officers, leaving one in a wheelchair, has admitted driving offences.

Jack Robson, 20, from Littlehampton, hit PC Lisa Holt and PC Tim Bradbury as they attended an incident in September.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle-taking, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, burglary and a number of other motoring offences.

His lawyer told Portsmouth Crown Court custody "would be almost inevitable".

The court heard that Robson, of Holly Drive, who had a previous conviction for aggravated vehicle-taking, stole a Mercedes from a property in Littlehampton, West Sussex, in September.

In the early hours of the following day the car hit the officers as they were attending an incident on the town's A259.

A third person who was with the officers also suffered serious injuries, the court heard.

Jack Robson also admitted driving with uncorrected vision

Thomas Wilkins, prosecuting, said: "The defendant has an issue with his eyesight. He drove straight into these pedestrians, who were next to the police vehicle, which had its lights on at the time.

"Neither of the two officers is walking unaided - one is in a wheelchair and the other with crutches."

The court had heard previously that PC Holt suffered a fractured knee and pubis, PC Bradbury fractures to his arm, shoulder, leg and knee.

Stephen Nichols, who was with them, suffered a fractured spine and cuts and bruising.

Gregory Fishwick, defending, said: "It seems custody is almost inevitable."

Judge David Melville QC adjourned the case for sentencing on 12 December and remanded Robson in custody.