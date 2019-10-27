Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Flash floods washed away the railway foundation stone - or ballast - leaving sections of track suspended at Pontrilas

Roads and rail routes remain blocked as the effects of heavy rain continue to cause problems across the Midlands.

In Herefordshire, part of the railway was washed away at Pontrilas, halting services to Abergavenny.

Network Rail said engineers would assess the track on Sunday and it was unclear how long it would take to fix.

Rail lines out of Shrewsbury to Welshpool, Wrexham and Crewe all remain out of action.

Several roads in Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire have been closed due to floods, including many rural routes.

Image copyright Ch Insp Helen Wain Image caption Ch Insp Helen Wain said she discouraged one family from trying to drive through the flooded Teme at Ham Bridge, in Worcestershire

Hereford and Worcester Fire Service said people were rescued from more than 40 vehicles stranded in floodwater on Saturday.

On Sunday, drivers have also been rescued on Holme Lacey Road in Hereford and at Fladbury near Pershore, among other locations.

At Pershore College near Worcester 50mm of rain fell over a 30-hour period. The Environment Agency said the flash floods were leading to higher river levels.

There were 51 flood warnings in force across Warwickshire, Staffordshire, Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, on Sunday morning, almost half of all those in force across England.

Image copyright @StormChaseUK Image caption Photos published on Twitter showed the Lion pub in Leintwardine at 17:00 BST on Saturday and surrounded by water just five hours later

Flood defences are in place in Bewdley, Hereford, Upton-upon-Severn and Shrewsbury, with temporary barriers being put up in Ironbridge.

Dave Throup, from the Environment Agency, said without the barriers in Hereford, water from the River Wye would be "chest-deep and into lots of homes".

He said levels on the River Teme were at their highest "since the huge flood of summer 2007".

In South Staffordshire, the depth of flood water reached almost 4ft at a ford in Trescott and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Services said it had attended a number of calls to people trapped near a garage in Sandon Road, Stafford.

