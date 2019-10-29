Image copyright PA Media/ Dave Harford Image caption A flood gate in Worcester has been closed for the first time since 2014

The entire English stretch of the River Severn is covered by flood warnings as water levels continue to rise following recent downpours.

The Environment Agency said it was "very unusual" for warnings to cover such a long stretch of the river.

The warnings affect Shropshire, Worcestershire and Gloucestershire.

Disruption is expected with road closures in place across the region after nearly a month's worth of rain in little over 24 hours.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Hylton Road in Worcester, one of the city's main streets, was forced to close due to flooding

The Herefordshire tributary River Wye, which was at its highest level since 1998, has started to recede after rising 5m above its usual level on Sunday, leading to evacuations and flooded homes.

River levels peaked in parts of Shropshire, including Ironbridge and Buildwas, overnight but are expected to stay high for a few days.

Other areas including Bridgnorth and Worcester are projected to peak later.

The Environment Agency said more than 1,000 homes and businesses had been protected by the Severn flood barriers.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Mr Bainger said he had "never seen" flood warnings along the Severn like this

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Bainger said more rain later in the week may cause further problems in the Midlands

Donna Byard runs an antique shop in Ironbridge and had to turn away customers on Monday due to the rising waters.

"We've not had it this high for many years," she said, adding it was the first time she had been forced to use her flood barrier which she noticed "breaching underneath slightly".

In a caravan park in Bridgnorth, Maureen Burnell told the BBC her home was suddenly surrounded by water.

She said there had been no sign of flooding at about 21:00 GMT on Monday but a few hours later, "and suddenly this water is rushing like mad past our window".

Image copyright Dave Throup Image caption Donna Byard feared her shop was at risk when water levels rose in Ironbridge

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption River levels in Shrewsbury peaked overnight but other areas of Shropshire are still at risk

The Environment Agency's Chris Bainger said holidaymakers enjoying their half-term break were a particular concern as they were unlikely to have a flood plan.

"That's caught some people out," he said, adding that people letting holiday accommodation should consider leaving tourists information for what to do.

