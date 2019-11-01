Image copyright Getty Images Image caption England fans have travelled to Japan in their numbers for the final

England fans will be glued to television screens up and down the country on Saturday morning as 15 men wearing white line up to face South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final.

The game is being played in Japan but almost 6,000 miles away back home excitement has already reached fever pitch.

It has been 12 years since England were in the final and 16 years since they won it, so fans are understandably getting pretty excited at the prospect of captain Owen Farrell lifting the Webb Ellis Cup.

As you would expect, a large number of rugby clubs are planning to show the match, which kicks off at 09:00 GMT.

There will be extra excitement at Crewe and Nantwich Rugby Club as their former player Tom Curry will be lining up for England.

"We are really excited and are hoping Tom has a great game," said coach John Farr.

"He's had a great tournament so far."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tom Curry has played every minute of England's World Cup campaign

Mr Farr said there would be "bacon butties and beer" and forecast some "sore heads on Sunday".

"Hopefully it will be worth it," he said.

"Participation always gets a bit of a lift from something like the World Cup, it's great the nation gets lifted by that and we are hoping a win tomorrow will amplify that.

"We are really, really proud that a player who has taken to the field in a Crewe and Nantwich shirt is gong to go out and hopefully lift the Webb Ellis trophy tomorrow."

A crowded clubhouse is also expected at Manchester Rugby Club in Cheadle Hume where England's Ben Spencer used to play.

Bridgnorth Rugby Club in Shropshire is planning to show the game despite having its marquee wrecked and pitches submerged by flood water in recent days.

England Rugby has been getting into the swing of things - much like a sweet chariot maybe - by tweeting videos of the team's previous victories over South Africa.

Not that there's that many at the World Cup, the Springboks having won three of their four World Cup encounters with the English.

But don't be disheartened, New Zealand had won all three of their previous World Cup games against England before this year's semi-final, which Eddie Jones's side won 19-7.

Pupils at Moreton Hall Prep School in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, have also voiced their support for England ahead of tomorrow (be warned, they are loud!)

Jack Crawford, 21, is planning to get up at 06:00 to start his preparations for watching the game at home in Knottingley, West Yorkshire, with his father Scott, who will have just finished a supermarket night shift.

"He won't be getting any sleep until after the match has finished," Jack said.

"My prediction is England 40-10 South Africa."

Not every fan will be watching though, as some can't bear the pressure.

"I recorded the semi-final and watched it only once I knew the result," said Mandi Allen from Darlington.

"I just couldn't stand the pressure.

"Because I did that at the semis, I'm worried about jinxing the final now if I watch it live.

"I'm so excited though, I reckon England will win 34-24."

Image copyright Mandi Allen Image caption Mandi Allen is predicting an England win

The Evening Standard estimates some 2,000 pubs and bars will open early in London to show the game, while Boxparks in the capital will also be showing coverage from 08:00.

Thousands of pubs are opening across the rest of the country, from Manchester, Sheffield and Newcastle in the north to Gloucester and Cheltenham in the south west.