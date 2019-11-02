Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Several cars were damaged when winds ripped scaffolding into a road

Cars have been damaged in a street in Dorset after scaffolding collapsed in strong winds.

The structure was blown over in Dorset Street, Blandford Forum, during the early hours, closing the road between The Close and Fields Oak.

Dorset Police has warned people not to make "unnecessary journeys".

A yellow weather warning for strong winds, with gusts of up to 80mph, is in place across the south of England until 18:00 GMT.

Flood warnings have also been issued by The Environment Agency for Preston Beach in Weymouth and Chiswell, West Bay, Lyme Regis and Christchurch.

The Environment Agency has also issued 22 flood alerts for rivers across Devon.

Western Power Distribution said more than 1,500 properties in Somerset are without power after high winds caused faults.

On the south coast Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said more than 3,000 homes and businesses including parts of the New Forest and the Isle of Wight are suffering power cuts.

Both firms said engineers were working to restore supplies as soon as possible.

Image copyright Stuart Galliers Image caption The scaffolding crashed into the road during the early hours

South Western Railway said services between Brockenhurst and Weymouth have been cancelled or delayed due to fallen trees on the line.

Brittany Ferries and Condor Ferries have also cancelled some of their sailings from Portsmouth and Poole - passengers are advised to check before they travel.

Hovertravel services between Southsea and Ryde have been stopped and Wightlink and Red Funnel ferry routes also face disruption.

Image caption The tree crashed onto the bonnet of the car on The Avenue, Southampton

High winds have closed the pier in Bournemouth, where staff from the RockReef indoor activity had to be escorted to safety.

In Southampton, one driver had a lucky escape when a tree fell onto the bonnet of his car. He was driving along The Avenue when the tree came down shortly before 09:30. The tree has now been cleared from the road.

In Suffolk, strong winds have closed the Orwell Bridge. It is shut from junctions 56 to 57. Diversions are in place via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich.

In Wales roads have been closed and rail services affected with two weather warnings in place.

A yellow warning for heavy rain covers 17 of Wales' 22 counties, with Gwynedd the only area of north Wales partially affected.

A separate wind warning runs until 18:00 and covers all southern counties.