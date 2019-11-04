Mothercare memories and what went wrong

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Talking trees were popular with children in Mothercare stores

As Mothercare calls in the administrators, parents share their memories and tell us what they think went wrong.

It was once the one-stop shop for all things baby-related, but Mothercare's 79 UK stores are not profitable and 2,500 jobs are at risk.

Aisa Kara's parenting journey started in Mothercare when she used its Babybond ultrasound scanning service.

She has fond memories of having her early pregnancy scan in the store on Nottingham's Castle Marina Retail Park.

"I was so anxious waiting for my 12-week scan, and I don't think either of us could believe it was actually happening, so we booked our private appointment," she said.

"Everything was OK and we viewed a heartbeat, so we left elated, and as it was in Mothercare we got to buy our first item of baby clothing at the same time. That's when it dawned on us that it was all real."

Image copyright Aisa Kara Image caption Aisa Kara dressed her children Arabella and Theo almost exclusively in Mothercare clothes

Ms Kara, who is mother to Arabella, aged five, and Theo, two, said: "We bought all our nursery items and pushchair from there, and my daughter and son have been dressed in Mothercare almost exclusively.

"The baby clothing is beautiful and I love the vintage styles, and as they have got bigger we've dressed them in Jools Oliver's Little Bird range.

"My only complaint is that the online experience isn't as good as you would have expected from a company trying to keep up with the market."

Shona Parker, from Carterton, Oxfordshire, posted a picture of a baby name book from Mothercare.

"My own mum used it to name a couple of my siblings; I now have a baby of my own and drew inspiration from it," she said.

Image copyright Aisa Kara Image caption Aisa Kara said Mothercare's online offering was not as strong as competitors

Lydia Robinson, 28, from Dudley, West Midlands, said she "couldn't live" without Mothercare.

"I've used Mothercare from the moment I found out I was pregnant in March 2018," she said.

"I have bought his pushchair, high chair, Moses basket, clothing, walker and all bathing and feeding items from the store.

"I couldn't imagine buying anything so essential and important over the internet and not seeing it in the flesh beforehand.

"Mothercare staff are always so knowledgeable and helpful, they make you feel at ease and never pressure you in to buying anything unnecessary.

"It's a unique High Street store with everything you need throughout pregnancy and once your baby has arrived - there's nowhere else like it. Losing a store like this would be a massive loss."

Image copyright Shona Parker Image caption Shona Parker drew inspiration for her baby's name from this Mothercare book

Justine Roberts, Mumsnet founder, said users were saddened to hear about potential job losses at Mothercare and the demise of a high street "legend".

Mumsnet users have been swapping stories about shopping in Mothercare to prepare for the arrival of babies who are now adults.

One user talks about accompanying her pregnant daughter to the same local store that had provided baby clothes for the now-expectant young mother.

Another has a specific memory of Mothercare's "blissful" breastfeeding rooms: "Wall-to-wall breasts, and more latching-on advice from strangers than was decent.'"

"That said, lots of users report being sometimes frustrated by low levels of stock, cluttered stores with variable service and high prices.

"But many are deeply invested in the brand and its long years of service to UK families and very much wish to see it stay on its feet."

Some people responding to the news on Twitter said the prices in the stores were too high.

Sharron Taylor said when her four children were younger Mothercare was the only store with a dedicated area to feed and change babies.

"As a first-time parent their help was reassuring and priceless," she said. "As a parent I wanted to view what I was buying.

"My then children loved to see Timothy Tree, so every shopping visit we would go and say hello to the tree.

"Sadly they moved to a retail park when my granddaughter came along 15 months ago.

"That personal touch had gone; that visible choice to look and browse was gone; and [there was] no baby changing or feeding area."

