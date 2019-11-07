Heavy rain causes flooding across northern England

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Spinkhill Road in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, has been badly affected by heavy and persistent rainfall

Flooding has brought road and rail disruption across northern England after hours of heavy rainfall.

Rail commuters on the Northern network faced disruption across Derbyshire, Cheshire, Lancashire, Greater Manchester, South and West Yorkshire.

Across Yorkshire and Derbyshire 39 flood warnings were in place.

The Met Office has warned of "prolonged and occasionally heavy" rain throughout Thursday and into Friday, with up to 80mm (3in) falling in some areas.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the East Midlands, North East England, parts of North West England and Yorkshire between 06:00 on Thursday and 06:00 on Friday.

Image copyright Barnsley Community Image caption Roads around Barnsley were affected by floodwaters

Meanwhile several roads were closed in Leicestershire following a night of heavy rainfall.

Homes at Whiston near Rotherham were flooded because of heavy rain.

Kiveton Park railway station in Rotherham has been closed to all services because of flooding.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "There is a risk some places will see significant amounts of rain, particularly the higher ground of North Wales, the Pennines, the North York Moors and the Peak District."