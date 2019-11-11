Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Rescuers used boats to reach people trapped in Rotherham

More rain is set to hit parts of Yorkshire and the Midlands already suffering from the effects of flooding.

The Environment Agency has issued more than 50 flood warnings across the country, including five severe warnings on the River Don in South Yorkshire.

About 400 homes have flooded in Fishlake near Doncaster, while 1,200 properties have been evacuated.

A yellow warning for rain remains in place over parts of Yorkshire and the East Midlands on Monday.

Military helicopters have also been used to help aid defences in the Doncaster area.

Some train lines remain blocked by high water.

Northern said its train services into Rotherham Central were not running until further notice, with reduced services between Doncaster and Sheffield, while CrossCountry's trains are diverting away from Doncaster.

Doncaster Council - which called for residents to evacuate Fishlake and has set up a rest centre in nearby Stainforth - said a number of roads in and around the town remain closed.

Image caption A flooded field 100 metres from the River Don on the outskirts of Kirk Bramwith in South Yorkshire

Image caption Many parts of Fishlake remain under 3ft (1m) of water

According to the Salvation Army, some people had been rescued from their homes by boat since the early hours of Saturday morning but others remained in their properties.

Doncaster Council reiterated its call to evacuate Fishlake and has set up a rest centre in nearby Stainforth "for as long as is needed".

Damian Allen, the authority's chief executive, said: "We are concerned over reports that some residents remain in the Fishlake area.

"South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews are on hand to evacuate any Fishlake residents who may be stuck in their homes, and we would urge everybody to take advantage of this.

"The council are unable to offer on-the-ground support to residents who are in severe flood warning areas, based on advice from the Environment Agency."

Police have moved to reassure residents that rumours of "criminality affecting the evacuated properties" are false and they are not aware of any incidents.

Image caption Roads to Fishlake have been closed, cutting off the South Yorkshire village

The authority said it expected it would be "at least 48 hours until you can return to your homes, if not longer" and was told by the Environment Agency that flood waters in the village would "not start to go down for at least the next 24 hours".

Further south, parts of Derbyshire remain affected by flooding.

Areas around Matlock - where former High Sherriff of Derbyshire Annie Hall was swept to her death by the flooded River Derwent - are continuing their clean-up efforts, with further rain over the weekend leaving standing water along a number of roads.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Annie Hall's family said they were “in great shock"

