Image copyright Family handout Image caption Evha Jannath fell out of a circular boat on the Splash Canyon attraction

A girl who drowned when she fell from a theme park ride while on a school trip died accidentally, an inquest jury has concluded.

Evha Jannath was unsupervised on the Splash Canyon ride at Drayton Manor in Tamworth, Staffordshire, when she died on 9 May 2017.

The 11-year-old from Leicester, who could not swim, fell from a boat when it hit a barrier.

The ride has been closed since, South Staffordshire Coroner's Court heard.

Evha was pronounced dead in hospital later the same day.

The inquest had previously heard Evha had been standing up and "reaching into the water", breaching the park's rules, before she was "propelled" from the boat.

CCTV footage played to jurors, showed her wading back towards her friends before climbing an "algae-covered travelator" and then falling off into a "much deeper" section of water.

She was spotted face down by staff about 11 minutes later before her lifeless body was retrieved.

The inquest had heard Evha fell during her second turn on the ride - on her first she had been accompanied by teachers.

Jurors were told the emergency stop button for the rapids ride was not pressed for 10 minutes after staff were informed a child was in the water.

Image copyright ThemeParks.ie Image caption The Splash Canyon ride has remained closed since Evha's death

